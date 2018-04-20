Thursday Recap: Brown Hurls No-hitter

Baseball

Minster 2, Versailles 1

MINSTER — Behind the arm of sophomore pitcher Austin Brown, the Minster Wildcats snapped a two-game Midwest Athletic Conference losing streak with a 2-1 victory against Versailles on Thursday.

Brown stuck out 13 Tigers batters in a complete game no-hit effort on a night Minster (10-3, 2-3 MAC) held its annual Grand Lake Hospice benefit.

Brown's stat line was one run on no hits in seven innings of work, with 13 strikeouts, two hit batsmen and one walk.

Keaton McEldowney for Versailles the loss in a complete-game effort where he allowed two runs on two hits and struck out five.

Minster scored two runs in the first inning an a Jared Huelsman RBI single and a pair of Versailles' errors.

The Tigers closed the gap to one when they scored on three Minster errors.

New Bremen 14, New Knoxville 2

NEW KNOXVILLE — The New Bremen Cardinals started the game offensively and ended the game defensively Thursday evening against the New Knoxville Rangers baseball team to garner their eight straight victory with a 14-2 Midwest Athletic Conference win.

The Rangers (1-8, 0-4 MAC) had a hard time finding the plate in the top of the first inning as starting pitcher Jonah Lageman walked the first two batters allowing Mitchell Hays and Justin Tenkman to each draw a walk and the were loaded when Luke Vonderhaar was hit by a pitch.

Ryan Bertke drew a walk bringing home Hays and Aaron Vonderhaar drew a walk to score Tenkman with the second run. Pat Wells drew a walk to force home Luke Vonderhaar.

Bryce Blickle gets hit with a pitch, bringing home Bertke with the forth Cardinals (9-3, 4-1 MAC) run. The final two runs scored on a double to left by Hays, bringing home Aaron Vonderhaar and Wells.

The Rangers were not without their offense in the bottom of the first.

With one out, Jakob Rollins was hit by a pitch. A single to left by Nathan Merges and a bunt single by Ben Lammers loaded the bases. Rollins came home when Jared Osborne reached on a fielder’s choice and Merges scored on a wild pitch to cut the deficit to 6-2.

New Bremen returned to scoring in the third inning when Tenkman scored Wells and Blickle with a two-run single.

New Bremen concluded the scoring with three runs in the fourth and fifth innings to make the score 14-2.

Wells hit a three-run home run in the fourth inning and Luke Vonderhaar drove in a run and scored another run in the fifth frame before Nick Wells' fielder's choice scored Spencer Elking.

Bertke picked up the victory for New Bremen pitching two innings and giving up two runs on two hits. He struck out three. Paul, Nick Wells and Ben Kuck each pitched one shutout inning.

Lageman took the loss for the Rangers giving up six runs in one-third of an inning. Tinnerman and Smith each surrendered four runs for New Knoxville.

Softball

Minster 12, Versailles 4

VERSAILLES — The Minster Wildcats softball team remains unbeaten in Midwest Athletic Conference play with a 12-4 victory against Versailles on Thursday.

The Wildcats (11-3, 4-0 MAC) jumped out to an 11-0 lead, while Karly Richard recorded four hits and Lindsay Albers drive in three runs.

In the circle, Jenna Poeppelman threw a complete game, six-hitter where she allowed four runs on four hits.

Thursday's win is Minster's fourth straight and eighth victory in its last nine games.

The Wildcats scored three runs each in their first two innings of play to open the game.

Richard opened the game with a home run on the second pitch of the at-bat.

Taylor Homan and Poeppelman followed by being hit by a pitch. Laney Hemmelgarn singled to load the bases and Alice Schmiesing and Albers each drove in one run by drawing two-out walks to push Minster's lead to 3-0 after the first inning.

Richard opened the second frame with a one-out single and scored on an RBI single by Poeppelman.

Schmiesing drew a two-out walk to load the bases and Albers drove in her second run with another walk. Poeppelman scored on an RBI single by Emily Stubbs for a 6-0 Wildcats lead.

Albers scored on a Mara Schmiesing groundout in the fourth inning and Stubbs, who reached on a fielders' choice, scored on a triple by Richard for an 8-0 lead.

Minster added three more runs in the fifth inning with Homan and Poeppelman both scoring on an error and Alice Schmiesing scoring on an Albers' groundout for the third baseman's third RBI of the evening.

An RBI single by Poeppelman drove in Mara Schmiesing for the Wildcats' final run in the sixth inning.

For the first five innings, the Tigers did not have a runner advance to third base in the first four innings of Thursday's contest.

Poeppelman started the game by retiring Versailles' first four batters and seven of its first eight overall and she ended the game by retiring seven of the Tigers' final eight batters.

Richard batted 4-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs scored, while Albers drove in a team-high three runs without recording a hit.

Homan batted 3-for-4 with three runs scored and Poeppelman batted 3-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored.

Boys Tennis

Celina 4, St. Marys 1

The St. Marys Roughriders boys tennis team fell to Celina, 4-1 in a Western Buckeye League match on Thursday at Memorial High School.

The lone winner for the Roughriders (4-2, 2-2 WBL) was in the second doubles match where the duo of Mason King and Evan Tennant won, 6-3, 6-4.

Beginning with first singles, Marcel Lansing lost 6-7 (2-7), 3-6 and Howie Spencer dropped his second singles match 4-6, 4-6. In third singles, CJ Vanderhorst lost 4-6, 2-6.

In the first doubles match Andrew Vogel and David Keller lost their match 4-6, 6-7 (5-7).

Track & Field

FORT RECOVERY — The New Knoxville Rangers boys and girls track and field teams compete in the Fort Recovery quintuplet meet on Thursday.

Samantha Stienecker finished sixth in the girls 100-meter dash with a time of 14:38, followed by Liberty Menke's eighth-place time of 31.04 in the 200-meter dash, and fifth with a time of 1:08.32 in the 400-meter dash, shaving her personal time by 2.55. Rounding out the short-distanced runs was Abigail Sniegowski with a sixth-place time of 3:02.90, shaving her personal best time by 8.15.

Gretchen Dwenger beat her time in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 18.73 and she finished as a runner-up in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 54.11.

In girls field events, Jacklyn Leffel broke her personal best jump with a fourth-place height of 4 feet, 8 inches. Taylor Gonzalez also beat her personal best, this coming in the long jump with a fourth-place lead of 13 feet and 7.25 inches.

Erin Scott won the girls shot put with a toss of 35 feet and 5 inches, while Elisabeth Baende broke her personal best in the discus throw with a toss of 68 feet, 3 inches.

In the boys track events, Trent Lehman took eighth in the 200-meter dash, shaving his personal time by 0.90 seconds with a time of 26.56.

Zachary Privette took sixth with a time of 5:42.68 in the one-mile run, topping his personal best by 5.45.

In the boys field events, Ryland Dyrness was a runner-up in the high jump with a new personal best jump of 5 feet, 8 inches and finished third in the long jump with a leap of 17-09.75.

In shot put, Hunter Fultz finished fourth with a toss of 38 feet, 9 inches, setting a new personal record.

Sam Anspach wrapped up the boys field events with a second-place toss of 111-05.