Thornsberry, Gibson Roll On To Tiffin

They'll always be high school state champions, but now they plan on taking that same talent and mentality to another level.

Four-time Western Buckeye League and Division II state champions Alyana Thornsberry and Jaden Gibson made it official on Monday as they became members of the Tiffin University bowling team.

The program is nearing the end of its first year under coach Richie Yates where it finished in the middle of the pack in the recently-formed Ohio Bowling Conference (OBC). The rest of TUs athletic programs are in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference (G-MAC) but not all G-MAC schools have bowling as a varsity sport.

The OBC is a conference made up of 11 schools — primarily in Ohio — and formed by a Muskingum University head bowling coach. Some of those schools include Tiffin, the University of Rio Grande, Kent State, University of Cincinnati, Mount Vernon Nazarene University and Akron.

"In four years, we are not used to losing, we have always done really well and we want to keep doing that," Gibson said.

Thornsberry and Gibson will leave St. Marys as the most decorated and accomplished bowlers in the program.

Both girls are four-year varsity bowlers, with Gibson competing at state all four years — she competed as an individual her freshman season — and Thornsberry has competed with the team in three of her four years. They were crowned state champions last year after beating Bryan in the championship round.

Both are two-time First-Team All-WBL bowlers, Gibson also was a second-team all-leaguer her sophomore season and third-team all-league and a First-Team All-West Ohio High School Bowling Conference honoree, both in her freshman season.

Thornsberry was a Second-Team All-Ohio bowler this season and Gibson is a two-time honorable mention all-state bowler. Both are four-time WBL champions, both made the All-District Tournament team last year.

Thornsberry said Tiffin was the college she had been looking at since she was first in high school and Gibson said TU was the first and only school she visited.

"Our goals are to compete in college bowling, which is a little tougher than bowling at St. Marys, and I think the coaches are expecting us to come and help out the team a little bit," Thornsberry said.

"The first goal is to make the lineup because they have a bunch of new girls coming in so we just want to prove to ourselves that we can make the college team as freshmen," Gibson added.

Thornsberry will study forensic science and Gibson will be studying marketing.

"I had a big interest in forensic and crime and I have heard a lot about their programs," Thornsberry said. "And I never really looked around more than just Tiffin.

"Then they offered me to bowl and it is two things I love in one."

Thornsberry only had one thing to add when asked about her career at St. Marys, "what can I say? We are champions."

Indeed they are and Tiffin is lucky to have them.