Things Picking Back Up For Y

The Auglaize Mercer Counties Family YMCA has slowly been expanding their programming over recent weeks in an effort to get things back to where they were before the coronavirus pandemic hit.

“Each week we have seen more members come back than the previous week,” said Health and Wellness Director Brittany Thiebeau. “I think as the word gets out about what we’re offering and the different programs that we’re doing, every week we see more people coming back.”

Thiebeau said that the swimming pool is open for lap swim only and there can be a maximum of 12 people swimming laps at a single time. She added that social distancing hasn’t been an issue for the Y and if certain rooms meet capacity at a given time, they have a solution for that.

Thiebeau said that the equipment in the Y is spaced out enough where most of their machines are operational, with only every other treadmill shutdown to keep spacing.

Classes are being added back to the calendar as well.

Gymnastics will be brought back in July and private swimming lessons for members will resume soon as well. The basketball gym is open for guests who want to shoot. The Y will be offering two youth camps this summer. The Great Outdoors Camp for kids ages 6 to 11 will run from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. from July 6 to July 9. It will be located at the South Branch in Minster and will offer outdoor sports activities and crafts. The Youth Summer Fit Camp is scheduled to begin for both branches at 5 p.m. on July 13 and will run through July 16. This camp is for kids 6 to 16 years of age.

The costs for the camps will be $15 for members and $20 for non-members. Registration for those camps is currently open and those interested can learn more on the Y’s Facebook page.

Currently the Y is offering a senior-only time from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Monday through Friday, but that’s set to change starting July 6 when they will begin offering that from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.