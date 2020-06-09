Theme Nights Slated For Soccer Program

Theme nights for the St. Marys boys soccer team were announced over the weekend.

It is the second year the program has scheduled theme nights for Roughriders home games, this year the program has five theme nights.

The Roughriders will host Youth Night Aug. 31 in a non-league game against Sidney.

All youth soccer players of any level will be recognized while walking out on the pitch during varsity halftime. The junior varsity game is at 5 p.m., followed by varsity at approximately 7 p.m.

The night will also have raffles of time signed soccer ball and a throwback jersey.

The Western Buckeye League opener Sept. 3 against Wapakoneta will be a Blackout Night. All fans are encouraged to wear black for the game.

The program is bringing back Teacher Appreciation Night Sept. 10 in another WBL matchup against Ottawa-Glandorf. Teachers will be recognized between the JV and varsity match at approximately 6:30 p.m. Also coming back os Hawaiian Night against Kenton Sept. 24. Fans are encouraged to wear their Hawaiian gear.

The final theme is Senior Night, scheduled against Celina Oct. 8. The St. Marys pep band will be in attendance for the game, which will honor seniors at 6:30 p.m., between the JV and the varsity matches.

The program also announced that registration is open for youth soccer in the fall.

Parents can register children in their house from age 4 to eighth grade and kids can be registered for the youth camp being hosted by the St. Marys soccer program July 27-29. Fall registration is open until 11:59 p.m. June 26. Registration can be done at SaintMarysClubSoccer.com.