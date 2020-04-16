Terminal Flying Toward Finish

Despite the delays caused by coronavirus, the terminal project at the Neil Armstrong Airport is still progressing toward completion. The projected late June completion date is up in the air but airport Manager Ted Bergstrom is confident the terminal will be completed by the end of summer to early fall at the latest.

“About the only thing slowing them down is they are limiting the number of workers who can be there at the same time," he said. "They're looking at five to six or so around the terminal at any one time and they're not supposed to be working together side by side — they're supposed to be six feet apart at least — so the timeline is spread out but we don't know yet how far.”

But progress is still being made.

Workers have installed “blue board” — a type of exterior drywall — and have added plastic wrapping to protect the blue board. The next few steps will make work easier as brickwork and metal siding will be put on the exterior while windows are also due to be installed on May 1, moving the work indoors and making weather irrelevant.

Part of the progress comes from early planning and action on behalf of the contracting company. Bergstrom said Baumer’s had ordered its materials early, giving suppliers plenty of time to get materials made and shipped to the site. Because of the early action — before the virus was ever mentioned — the project is not experiencing delays waiting for materials to arrive.

“Barring some surprises, we’re still looking pretty good for getting it done some time this summer,” added Bergstrom.

With the project progressing smoothly, Bergstrom is beginning the process of ordering furniture and other pieces of the final interior look of the terminal. The airport is going with a clean, open and modern look for the large terminal which will include a large seating area, a pilot’s lounge, flight planning and conference rooms as well as plenty of storage.

Although the terminal project is doing well, Bergstrom has noticed the impact COVID-19 has had on the county’s airport. He reports a sharp reduction in air travel that is having a negative impact on fuel sales for the airport.

Charter flights — those coming into the area from other airports — have been reduced by at least 50% while local tenant flights are seeing about a 25% reduction.

“A lot of what I see for flight activities have just been local guys flying around because they’re bored,” the manager said.

The decrease is not just a trend for the local airport. Bergstrom said flights across the country and around the world are significantly decreased. He referenced the website FlightRadar24.com — which tracks air traffic across the country — to show that the number of flights is reduced so much that normal routes that are normally solid streams of flights are much more broken and several of the planes in the skies are freight aircraft such as FedEx or UPS flights.