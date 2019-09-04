Tennant's Saves, Ankerman's Goals Lift Riders

Tuesday night was a good bounce back.

After suffering a home-opening loss to Wapakoneta last week, St. Marys played much like the team that claimed a league crown last season.

Lilly Ankerman recorded a pair of goals, Tabby Knous tallied three assists and keeper Kiley Tennant collected 10 saves in the Roughriders’ first Western Buckeye League win of the season in a 4-2 victory against Ottawa-Glandorf on Tuesday at Roughrider Field.

The win also marked the third straight Riders’ (3-2-0, 1-1-0 WBL) victory against the Titans.

“I am kind of curious to see how their [Ottawa-Glandorf] season plays out, that is a good team and they play a lot like us,” Roughriders coach Nick Wilson said. “But I was ecstatic with the mental attitude coming back after that tough loss [last week against Wapakoneta] and the work ethic and workload put forward by everyone out there tonight. I told the girls, that I wondered how many miles they ran tonight … and I would guess that our outside mids and forwards definitely did all of that.”

Like she did last week against Wapakoneta, Ankerman struck first. On a pass from Knous, the Roughriders’ junior attacker put the Riders up 1-0 at the 35:06 mark of the first half by beating a defender one-on-one and buried the ball in the right side of the net.

Senior Maddie Rust put the Roughriders up 2-0 at the 34:03 on another pass from Knous in the middle of the 18-yard box.

After a Lilly Haselman goal at the 30:20 mark to pull the Titans within one, Lydia Will notched her fourth goal of the season, on a pass from Knous, as the sophomore worked up the field one-on-one with a defender and got the goal with 18:04 remaining in the first half to go up 3-1.

“We made some alterations this week,” Wilson explained. “We had Elena Menker a little more attacking, she was seeing the field really, really, well and it took some pressure off Madison Rust, who I thought was more effective. I think that was definitely a plus.”

Haselman scored her second goal with 6:57 left in the half with St. Marys holding a slim 3-2 lead at the half.

That’s when Tennant stepped up.

Replacing an All-Ohio selection from a year ago in Emma White, the first-year full-time varsity keeper notched three key second-half saves as the Titans’ attacked throughout most of the second half with five shots on goal and continuous pressure.

“I think it was a result of poor marking they [St. Marys defenders] definitely were not finding their men timely so there were some folks coming through unchecked and they were not afraid to play that big ball,” Wilson added.

Helped out by a handball inside the 18-yard box, Ankerman connected on a penalty kick to put the game away at the 9:31 mark of the second half for a 4-2 lead.

Tennant finished with eight saves and O-G’s Ashton Okuley finished with seven saves. St. Marys tallied 14 shots on goal compared to the Titans’ six.

“We couldn’t decide [who should get the team’s game ball] and it was a three-way tie,” Wilson said. “But the game ball went to Kiley Tennant, who played a great game, Tabby had a handful of assists and Lydia Will played a great game.”