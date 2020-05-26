Teams Get Back To Work

Sports Editor

A sense is normalcy is slowly beginning to settle in.

No. Nothing is normal at this point, and may not for quite some time, but Tuesday represented some of the old familiar things.

St. Marys opened its stadium to allow freshmen football workouts, Minster softball announced a tentative summer schedule for the 2020 season and New Bremen tweeted that its student-athlete activities will resume June 1.

Freshman head coach Dave Brewer is hosting freshmen workouts for those interested in playing football from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at Grand Lake Health System Field. Those interested are asked to bring a T-shirt, shorts, cleats and water to the field. Parents are welcome to attend, but are asked to bring a mask.

From the other side of the city, St. Marys boys soccer coach Josh Hertenstein had players working out at K.C. Geiger Park and maintaining social distancing as the team was together for the time since the pandemic.

New Bremen announced on Twitter Tuesday that outdoor facilities are open to the public, but the Cardinal Booster Center will remain closed for the time being. All student-athlete activities, however, will resume June 1.

Minster is putting together a summer high school softball schedule with other schools such as Fort Recovery, Fort Loramie, Parkway, Celina and St. Marys. That season will begin June 8, according to the Minster softball team’s Twitter account. Minster and St. Marys are tentatively scheduled to play June 24 in St. Marys.

The increase in activity for local schools stems from Gov. Mike DeWine scaling back on restriction prompting the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) to adjust accordingly.

On Thursday, Executive Director Jerry Snodgrass sent a memo to schools to update them on adjustments being made with the announcement that skill training is allowed for all sports.

The governor also said that the school closure order has been amended to allow school districts to determine the usage of all school athletic facilities — including both indoor and outdoor athletic facilities.

Also, all sports not previously mentioned in past communications may begin individual skill training beginning Tuesday.

In addition, the skill training may take place at school facilities at the discretion of the respective school districts. Tournaments, games, competitions for contact sports are still prohibited for now.

According to Coronavirus.Ohio.Gov, the mandatory restrictions include social distancing, parents/guardians remaining at the training facility should maintain social distancing, no additional spectators are permitted.

All individuals must avoid physical contact with others including high fives, huddles or other close contact occurring before, during, and after skills sessions unless the contact is for the purpose of safety. Scrimmages and games are not permitted, no congregation should occur before or after the training or practice session, coaches, players, parents/guardians must do a self-symptom check before going to the training session or practice.