Team, Family Support Rammels

When a local family receives devastating news, it doesn't take long for friends and family to rally around them. Bad news came to a St. Marys family and that previous statement continues to hold true.

Erin Rammel was diagnosed with stage-four breast cancer and in addition to her family, her son Jackson’s baseball family rallied around her too. Leading the effort for Jackson’s 11-U baseball team is coach Brian Beam.

For him and the rest of his players, coming to the aid of another is second nature.

“I continue to preach to these kids that basically the team is like a family,” he said. “When Erin was diagnosed with cancer, myself and my two other coaches wanted to do something for the family.”

Between the three of them, the coaching staff decided on a T-shirt fundraiser and partnered with Albert Sporting Goods to come up with a design. After taking suggestions from all sides and coming up with the final design, Beam said he posted notice about the shirts on Facebook and things took off from there.

He said the group has ordered 150 shirts already and orders will still be accepted until the end of the month. Shirts cost $18 to order.

The response was more than Beam and the other coaches were expecting.

“It blew up more than what I could ever imagine,” he said. “Then I ended up getting asked about monetary donations where people could donate to so I started a GoFundMe page. When I started the GoFundMe page, I had to put a goal on there, so I set the goal for $2,000 and then that $2,000 was hit within the first hour.”

Surprised by the response, Beam raised the goal to $5,000 and within the first four hours, the new goal was also surpassed. Once again the goal was raised — this time to $7,500 — and this time would be the last because Beam noted it seemed that every time he edited the goal, it was passed almost as soon as it was posted. As of this writing, the total raised sits at $20, 745.

In addition to the funds raised from GoFundMe and the T-shirt sales, Beam received a $125 donation from the Coldwater 11-U baseball team. Although the St. Marys and Coldwater teams battle with each other every summer, when challenges come up, respect is stronger than athletic rivalries.

“That's what that's what sports do,” said Beam. “I mean, you battle people on the field, on the court, on the football field, whatever it may be but at the end of the day, we're all human; we're all battling for something.

“To see the support from them, to support a player that I coach and my son's teammate and their family means so much more than words can describe.”

To donate to the fundraiser, purchase a shirt from Albert Sporting Goods, visit GoFundMe.com and search for the Rammel Family Fundraiser or stop by Minster Bank where an account has been set up for the family.