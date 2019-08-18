Tailgate for Cancer Adds Some New Events

The biggest fundraiser for cancer in Auglaize County is getting closer, with some smaller events already taking place.

St. Marys Tailgate for Cancer is set to be held Sept. 14 with community T-shirt day held the day before.

According to tailgate President Traci Lauth, for the most part, the event will be the same as it has been in the past. But new this year, and it’s deadline quickly approaching, the committee has decided to add a more colorful addition to honor the memories of loved ones who are or have battled cancer.

A mum sale, whose deadline to order is Sept. 6, is going on with the help of Mindy Pond and Molly Bubp. For $20, anyone can honor their loved one with a mum that will be placed around Memorial Park during the tailgate. Each 9-inch mum will have a card attached noting who it is in honor of.

The reason for adding the mum sale was to add a way for those who purchase something in honor of their loved one to have something they can take home and cherish.

“Last year, they did the honor or memory boards … you could buy a sign that went along the trail of the walk and the run,” Pond said. “This year, to be more personal, they’re doing a mum sale and they’re doing a sign that comes out of it that says who it’s in memory or in honor of. And then you have something to take home with you.”

Honor boards are still available for purchase, but Pond said that mums would be something more people may want to take with them once the fundraiser is over.

“I think it’s more personal and something to take with you,” she said. “I purchased [a memory board] last year but I don’t think I want to take a sign home with me. If I bought a mum, it is something I could take, I could plant; it’s more lasting.”

Order forms for the mums can be found at the tailgates website, TailgateForCancer.com or on their Facebook page. Anyone interested can also contact Pond at 419-305-7049 and she can email them an order form.

While community T-shirts are not new for the tailgate, this year there are some changes. Albert Sporting Goods is sponsoring the shirts this year and have taken the sale and order of shirts under their wing. Orders can be picked up at Alberts, as well as additional shirts at Effie’s Boutique, Fowler’s TV and Mercer County Cancer Association.

It is also encouraged that those wanting to purchase a shirt do so online at SMTailgate2019.itemorder.com. Sept. 13 is community T-shirt day and supporters are encouraged to wear their shirts all day and at the Roughriders football game that evening.

Deadline to order shirts is Sept. 1.

Also, somewhat new this year, is the name of the 5K has received a slight change. According to Lauth, the committee decided to make the run in honor of Jean Sheaks, a former committee member for Tailgate for Cancer.

Tailgate for Cancer has decided to go with a reverse raffle with cash prizes available for those who enter. Committee member Lisa Rupert is in charge of the raffle and said the grand prize will be $5,000 cash. There will also be a $1,000 prize, a $500 prize and nine-$100 prizes through the reverse raffle also.

Winners don’t need to be present to win and there will be a limit of 2,000 tickets sold. Tickets are $20.

The duck pond, sponsored by Buckeye Cure for Cancer, will be back again this year with tickets costing $20. Lauth said there will be 400 prizes given away at the duck pond, including three cruises. All of the prizes are valued at a minimum of $20 each.

This will be Tailgate for Cancer’s 11th year raising money for cancer research. To date, tailgate has been able to donate $1,076,360 to various cancer research and support groups. More than $614,000 has been donated to the James Cancer Research Center/Buckeye Cruise and $131,750 to the Cancer Association of Auglaize County.

Last year was also the first time Tailgate for Cancer donated to the Grand Lake Health diagnostic center and they plan to continue to donate a portion of their proceeds this year to them as well.

Pre-sale tickets are $10 and day-of tickets will cost $15. All entrance ticket purchases will enter people into a drawing for the Buckeye Cruise for Cancer.

For more information about the event, visit the website at TailgateForCancer.com.