Szymczak Steps Down As St. Marys Boys Coach

After four years as St. Marys boys head basketball coach, Craig Szymczak is stepping down.

First reported by Jayson Geiser of WLIO, the news broke Monday night that the head coaching position in St. Marys is open. Szymczak endured a tumultuous four years with a program that saw no more than eight wins in a single season. The New Jersey native arrived in St. Marys in the summer of 2015, taking over for Dan Hegemier who had advanced the program that previous winter to the district tournament. Szymczak leaves the program with a 26-65 overall record and just 10-26 in the Western Buckeye League.

This past season, however, was most likely the most difficult for Szymczak with the team's bad record and dealing with personality issues all season amongst players, which reportedly reached a tipping point in a regular season loss to Wapakoneta last month between a player and a coach.

Ironically, Szymczak's final win as the head coach of the Roughriders came against Celina in a 62-48 victory Feb. 8 at the Celina Fieldhouse, the first win for a St. Marys boys basketball team in Celina in 14 years.

Szymczak's departure marks the third coaching change during the 2018-19 school year, with volleyball and boys tennis being the other two. Boys tennis has since found a new coach.