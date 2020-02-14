Sweigart Will Not Be Indicted In Shooting Case

A St. Marys woman will not be indicted following the shooting death of her husband.

Auglaize County Sheriff Al Solomon and Auglaize County Prosecutor Edwin Pierce announced late Friday the Auglaize County Grand Jury had heard the investigation involving the shooting death occurring in the early morning hours of Saturday, Feb. 8, in rural St. Marys.

After hearing the results of the investigation and evidence involving the health of Wesley A. Sweigart, the Grand Jury declined to return an indictment against Stephanie Sweigart for any offenses related to the shooting death.

Sheriff's deputies responded to a reported shooting, west of St. Marys, in the Sandy Beach area at 3:32 a.m. Saturday.

Upon arrival, deputies located Sweigart, 36, deceased inside the residence. While on scene, deputies took Stephanie L. Sweigart, 30 into custody and transported her to the Auglaize County Correctional Center.

Sweigart's bond was posted Friday; it had been set earlier in the week at $250,000, 10 percent bond. The 911 call she made following the shooting was released by the sheriff earlier this week in which she claimed Wesley Sweigart had been physically attacking her with a knife prior to the shooting.