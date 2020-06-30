Suspect Identified In Wapakoneta Active Shooter

Wapakoneta Police have identified the male suspect who was involved in an active shooter situation from Monday.

Police have identified Matthew Brushaber, 33, of Wapakoneta. Police responded to Brushaber's residence at 10:27 a.m. Monday at Laurelwood Apartments for a report of a male actively discharging guns.

Brushaber has been charged with inducing panic, vandalism and possession of a criminal tool. All charges are fifth-degree felonies.

During a June 8 Cridersville Village Council meeting, it was announced that Brushaber was terminated as a member of the Cridersville Police Department for conduct unbecoming of a police officer.

Officers are still investigating the incident with the assistance of the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI). Brushaber is currently incarcerated at the Auglaize County Correctional Facility with a $250,000 bond.

Also assisting Wapakoneta PD were the Auglaize County Sheriff's Office, the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Allen County Bomb Squad, BCI and Wapakoneta and St. Marys fire departments.