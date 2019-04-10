Superior FCU Donates to Tri Star

Investing in the future can be a risky business for a bank. Thankfully for Superior Federal Credit Union, an investment in the future education of students at Tri Star Career Compact may also be an investment in itself.

The credit union donated $5,000 to Tri Star on Wednesday morning, leaving the use of the donation up to the career compact. Tri Star Director Tim Buschur said the donation has no specific designation for where the money will go but noted it wouldn't go to waste.

"Right now, we're in good shape financially but here in a few years we may need to by some new computers or something like that," he said.

Buschur added that he was grateful for the support Superior has given Tri Star, not only with this recent donation but throughout the continued growth of the program. He said Superior was involved with the levy campaign to fund the new building as well as through donations such as this.

For Superior, the opportunity to support local education is one that the credit union takes seriously.

"Academically and educationally, this is a huge project for west central Ohio and our footprint is here so Superior feels we should be involved," St. Marys Branch Manager Phil Schumann said of Tri Star 2.0.

While Tri Star does not currently offer any financial courses Schumann and Buschur noted that the future may hold an opportunity to grow the education base of the area.

