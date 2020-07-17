SummerFest 2020 Canceled

SummerFest will not be coming to St. Marys this year. In a statement received Friday, the SummerFest Committee, along with the St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce and the city of St. Marys announced that it has decided that it is in the best interest of the community to cancel SummerFest for 2020.

"We have spent untold hours trying to bring our community a bright spot to be able to hand some hope and happiness," the statement said. "This decision did not come easy and we fought a good fight."

For the sull story, read Saturday's print edition of The Evening Leader.