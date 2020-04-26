Students Stay Active During School Closure

While not in school, students at New Knoxville Elementary are still staying active and challenging themselves thanks to a fun and creative assignment from physical education teacher Kathy Frankenberg.

Students were given the option of taking a walk or creating their own obstacle course at home and the results have been fun and exciting for the students and their teacher.

The assignment has an educational aspect to it in addition to the activity. Several of the obstacle courses feature counting and alphabet letters. Students were also able to use practical math skills to measure their wellness with this assignment.

“Students were encouraged to track their steps, record their time and try to beat their best times through the obstacle courses,” Frankenberg said. “They were also encouraged to monitor their target heart rate. They can check their heart rate before and after their activities counting their pulse per minute to reach their target heart rate.”

Getting in touch with their creative sides, students were not given specific designs for their obstacle courses but rather a goal for each segment of it. Some of the items commonly seen in the obstacle courses include jumping rope, dizzy bats, crab walks and one-legged jumping but the layout and how each thing was done was up to the kids.

“We had done several obstacle courses during the school year so they were familiar with the concept,” Frankenberg noted.

While photos and videos are a good way for teachers to check up on their kids, it can’t replace the in-person interactions that teachers took the job to have.

“It is very difficult to put into words how much our staff would like to return to school to finish out the school year,” Frankenberg said. “We want to see and be with our students. We all miss the hugs, high-fives and fist bumps; we miss connecting with the children, helping them learn new skills and seeing their faces light up at that ‘aha’ moment.”