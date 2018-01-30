Struggling Offense Hampers Minster

The Minster Wildcats are enduring a tough part of their schedule and they are feeling the effects of that tough schedule.

Facing their third state-ranked opponent in the last four games, the Wildcats struggled to keep up with fifthranked St. Henry, falling 53-38 in a makeup Midwest Athletic Conference match on Monday.

“We knew this was going to be a tough stretch (in our schedule),” Wildcats coach Mike McClurg said. “Versailles, St. Henry, Marion Local and Jackson Center, after playing (Fort) Loramie — we knew this was going to be tough. “Right now we’re struggling, particularly on offense. Truthfully, we’re trying to find our identity right now.

With regards to what the Wildcats (9-5, 3-2 MAC) second-year coach said, there was not mush his team could do to keep up with a Redskins (14-2, 4-1) team who shot 46 percent from the floor (20-of-43), including 40 percent from 3-point range (8-of-20).

The Redskins used that solid shooting clip to their advantage early in the game, setting the tone that Minster was going to have to match them basket for basket. The Wildcats trailed 11-9 after a 3-pointer from Jack Heitbrink with 1:51 left in the opening quarter, but Zach Niekamp answered with a bucket to end the quarter with a 13-9 lead.

St. Henry used that Niekamp basket to help propel itself to a 5-0 run, 7-0 dating back to the first quarter, to for push its lead to 18-9. Minster responded, however, by scoring on its next three possessions while the Redskins went 0-of-8 from the floor to close the deficit to 18-15 with 3:57 remaining in the first half on a bucket from Jarod Schulze.

But Minster ended the half missing its final eight shots as St. Henry enjoyed a 6-0 run on a pair of 3-pointers from Curtis Uhlenhake and Ethan Thieman for a 24-15 halftime lead.

The closest the Wildcats got to the Redskins in the second half was within five points with 4:19 left. Minster opened the third quarter by going 4-of-6 from the floor as part of a 9-4 advantage after weathering a pair of field goals by the Redskins to open the second half.

However, Minster scored just five points for the rest of the quarter, while St. Henry muscled its way to a 38- 29 third-quarter lead.

The Wildcats, while opening the season with a 7-2 record overall and finding themselves ranked as high as ninth in the Associated Press boys basketball poll, has faced three state-ranked teams since — all with a combined record 45-4 record as of Monday — and have lost to each ranked opponent. Aside from a win against Botkins last week, the Wildcats have suffered losses in three of their last four games.