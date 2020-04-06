Stores Add Virus Protection

While grocery stores are essential and remain open, steps have been taken to help stores keep employees and customers safe.

Erin Rolfes, corporate affairs manager at Kroger, said there’s been many steps that Kroger locations have taken to keep their associates and customers safe.

Rolfes said Kroger has been cleaning commonly used areas more often.

“That includes cashier stations, self-checkouts, credit card terminals, conveyor belts and food service counters as well as cleaning shelves when restocking products,” she said.

Other sanitary techniques Kroger has been practicing include maintaining “industry-leading best practices for safe food handling,” encouraging associates to wear protective masks and gloves and installing plexiglass partitions at many cash registers to further promote physical distancing.

Pantry Pride in St. Marys has been posting updates on its Facebook page that outline what the store is currently doing.

Last Tuesday, the store posted that they were going to begin home delivery.

On Friday, they posted that the delivery day was a success and they’re going to expand their delivery range to include New Knoxville, the south side of the lake to Montezuma and out around the Wright State University — Lake Campus area.

Orders that are under $50 will charge a $5 fee and orders over $50 will charge a 10% fee.

Rolfes said that Kroger has seen a big increase for pickup shopping as well and they’ve expanded their pickup and delivery services to meet the demand.

In addition to extra sanitary practices, Rolfes said that the stores have begun playing in-store radio messages to provide tips to customers.

She also said that Kroger has enacted “emergency leave guidelines” that allows paid time off for associates diagnosed with COVID-19, placed under mandatory quarantine by their medical provider and paid time off for self-isolation and symptoms.

On March 21, Kroger announced a one-time bonus for every hourly frontline grocery, supply chain, manufacturing and customer service associate, amounting to $300 for every full-time associate and $150 for every part-time associate.