Steger Stands Tall In Riders' Win

Ethan Steger was exactly what the doctor ordered for St. Marys; a stout post player who can take the game over.

The 6-foot-5 junior played like a man amongst boys on Tuesday and his play earned the Roughriders a win — their first in exactly one month — in a 56-52 non-league tilt against New Bremen.

“We were expecting big things out of him last year, but he broke his thumb three days before the season and missed most the year,” Roughriders coach Craig Szymczak said of Steger. “So it took him awhile to get back into it. We were expecting big things from him last year, not a 27-15 kind of night, but I think he is finally starting to come into his own.

“We need him down there because he opens everything else up for us.”

Steger led all scorers with a career-high 27 points along with 15 rebounds — accounting for 48 percent of St. Marys’ point total — and scored 12 of his 27 points in the final 7:20 of the game. As a team, the Roughriders (4-9) recorded 34 defensive rebounds — limiting the Cardinals in their 20-of-71 shooting from the floor and just 5-of-21 from the 3-point line.

A bad shooting night coupled with Steger’s dominance left little chance for the Cardinals (6-8) — who have now dropped three in a row.

New Bremen kept the game within two possessions, 42-37 in the fourth quarter until Steger came alive, taking the ball into his owns hands and scoring 12 of the Riders’ next 14 points starting at the 7:20 mark to close out the game, while the Cardinals finished just 6-of-19 the rest of the way.

What opened lanes for Steger and gave the Cardinals fits in that fourth quarter was St. Marys’ first-half shooting.

The Roughriders drained six 3-pointers in the first 16 minutes and led 10-0 in the first 5:32 of the game while New Bremen missed the first 17 shots. Nolan Bornhorst’s bucket at the 1:14 mark were the first points of the opening quarter for the Cardinals as the Riders led 15-3 first one quarter of play.

The Roughriders overcame adversity in Tuesday’s game with Max Mielke in foul trouble with two fouls in the first quarter and Steger and Carter Ballweg picking up their third fouls in the second half, but the Roughriders never lost the lead throughout the game.

The Roughriders also overcame a seven-game losing streak — it’s longest such skid since losing eight in a row in the end of the 2016-17 season. St. Marys never endured a Cardinals’ comeback, a miraculous 3-pointer or game-altering foul calls, in reality, however, it was the Cardinals who endured a 6-foot-5 teenager going off on them.

“This is what we needed,” Szymczak said. “We had four games where they have gone the other way and it is nice to finally see something good. It’s something we can build on.”

