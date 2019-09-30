State Rep. Manchester Visits Vancrest

On the same day the Ohio Department of Health came to inspect the new Vancrest — St. Marys facility, a special guest also stopped out for a visit. State Rep. Susan Manchester presented the staff with a commendation for the recent ribbon cutting and completion of the building.

Manchester (R — Waynesfield) is the representative of the 84th District, representing the majority of Auglaize County, and stopped out to see the new assisted living and rehab facility for herself.

“I was invited out to come see the new place and I just think this is a great opportunity for the St. Marys area and I’m excited to see all that is going on here,” Manchester said.

Located at 1035 Hager St., Vancrest — St. Marys is a 72,000 square-foot facility that will house not only skilled nursing patients but will also feature 35 assisted living apartments and 16 private rehab suites. In addition to the residential portion of the building, Vancrest has partnered with Grand Lake Health System to offer rehab for patients of Joint Township District Memorial Hospital and a wellness center for community members.

Aimed to help residents age 55 and older, the Grand Lake Wellness Center will be staffed by a team of exercise physiologists, exercise specialists and registered nurses to supervise safety for members. The state-of-the-art facility is equipped with treadmills, elliptical trainers, recumbent bikes and stair steppers as well as strength equipment. The spacious center makes up 14,000 square feet of the entire building, offering plenty of room for members to maintain an active lifestyle.

“I think this is tremendous partnership,” Manchester said. “This is a small community and I think that with what I’ve seen over and over again with these smaller hospitals is their ability to meet the exact needs of their patients and this is a perfect example of that.”

On the Vancrest side, Manchester added that she was impressed by the comfort and coziness of the residential portion of the facility.

“I think this is a really homey, comfortable spot for folks to come,” she said.

The transition will begin as early as next week as the rehab department for JTDMH will begin operating out of the new building on Oct. 7.

Officials anticipate the wellness center to function soon after that and once the Ohio Department of Health’s survey is complete, residents will move from the old building.