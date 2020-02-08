St. Marys Woman Arrested On Murder Charges

According to WCSM radio: Online jail records indicate 30-year-old Stephanie Sweigart of St Marys was arrested early Saturday Morning on murder charges.

St. Marys EMS responded to a call around 3:30 a.m. to Pershing Drive. According to WCSM Radio, radio traffic indicated the police responded to a shooting at a residence on Pershing Drive at approximately 3 a.m.

Sweigart is being held without bond in the Auglaize County Jail according to the sheriff office's website.

The Auglaize County Coroner was on the scene Saturday morning, according to WCSM.

When contacting the Auglaize County Sheriff's Office, a dispatcher said there was an ongoing investigation into the situation and released no further details.

Additional details including the victim's identity are expected to made available at a later time.