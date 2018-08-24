St. Marys Uses Big Plays, Turnovers To Stomp Jackets

Roughriders coach Doug Frye reminisce about the final offensive play in last year's season-opening loss to Sidney where the quarterback was flushed out wide and heaved the ball to a wide open Drew Jacobs, but the pass was overthrown, leading to a Yellow Jackets' victory.

Friday's version was a little different.

Following a catch and fumble by Sidney's Ratez Roberts on a hit by Braeden Dunlap and recovery by Carson Fischbach, Frye went back to that play he tried last year with Ty Howell getting the reversed handoff and flushing out to his left to find an open Carter Ballweg with the senior torquing his body to catch the under-thrown pass for the touchdown.

With the game at one point being a one-score contest — Frye's reverse pass paid off this team — and it took the wind right out of the Yellow Jackets' sail.

"It is just one of those things where I have studied film and I knew at the right moment that it was there," he said. "I just had a felling that it would be there."

Sidney never recovered after that, as the Roughriders allowed just 48 yards of offense in the second half and forced two more turnovers in Friday's 35-7 victory at Skip Baughman Stadium.

The win marks the eighth straight home victory for the Riders (1-0) and for Sidney (0-1) it is a place the Yellow Jackets are happy they don't have to return to in the last season at Skip.

In a game where the Roughriders' longest rushing play was 16 yards, St. Marys did not get the big rushing play, but instead, fed on the Yellow Jackets' four turnovers — scoring on two of them.

After Sidney tied the game in the opening minutes of the second quarter on a Darren Taborn 10-yard rushing TD set up by a 73-yard run the play before by Caleb Harris, the Roughriders punted on their ensuing possession, giving Sidney a chance to take the lead.

But on the Yellow Jackets' eighth play from scrimmage, senior Braden Wietholter gabbled up quarterback Ryan Dunham's loose ball to give the Riders possession at their own 37 yard line.

Eleven plays later, Eddie Fowler broke a couple of tackles from four yards out to give St. Marys its lead back, 14-7, after Gabe Vandever's extra point.

Three plays later, the Roughriders got their second turnover, setting up the Howell-to-Ballweg connection.

The Yellow Jackets' showed their inability to recover from that big play by turning the ball over two more times in the second half, with their longest drive ending in a tipped interception that fell into the lap of returning starter Blake Kanorr — his third INT of his career.

Sidney even had a short field following a Braeden Dunlap fumble that was returned to St. Marys' 16 yard line, but Dunham was picked again when Fischbach plucked another tipped pass off in the end zone.

Other tidbits from Friday's game:

• Sidney has won in St. Marys just three times since 1962, with wins in others years coming in 1969, 1996 and 2012.

• With the win, St. Marys won their eighth straight game at Skip Baughman, the most consecutive home wins in program history since an 18-game home win streak from 2002-2006.

• With All-Ohio selection Jackson Harris graduated and last season's starter Ty Schlosser out with a hamstring injury, St. Marys employed Fowler and Tanner Howell at the outside linebacker positions and applied pressure to Dunham periodically throughout the evening.

• St. Marys will now turn its focus to the Western Buckeye League, opening against Ottawa-Glandorf next week at home.

For the rest of the story, see Saturday's print edition of The Evening Leader.