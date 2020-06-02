St. Marys Takes Second Again In WBL All Sports Trophy

For a second straight school year, St. Marys came in second.

The Western Buckeye League announced its All Sports Trophy on Monday in a school year that did not include spring sports with the coronavirus pandemic cutting the year short.

St. Marys placed second with 109 points, behind Shawnee — who won the trophy for a second straight year — with 111.5 points.

The Roughriders won a WBL title in wrestling for the first time in 43 years as well as sweeping the league in boys and girls bowling. The school also had strong finishes in boys cross-country (third), soccer (second) and basketball (third) as well as football (third). St. Marys was tied with Ottawa-Glandorf with three first-place finishes.

The Titans, who placed third overall wit 104 points, won the league in volleyball, girls basketball and girls swimming.

Shawnee won a WBL crown in boys and girls soccer, girls cross-country, girls tennis, boys basketball and boys swimming. The school won for of the seven fall sports in 2019.

Other first-place finishers included Defiance in boys cross-country, Elida in boys golf and Kenton and Wapakoneta in football.

Van Wert, Bath and Celina did not win league titles in 2019-2020.

Points are awarded for each sport according to the conference standings.

First place is awarded 10 points, second 9, third 8, etc.