St. Marys Square Under New Ownership

The City of St. Marys is pleased to welcome a new company to the city.

“This is a great day for the City of St. Marys,” Mayor Patrick McGowan said. “We are pleased St. Marys Square Business Complex LLC has decided to purchase the center and that Celina Tent decided to invest in St. Marys and we look forward to a long relationship with a great company.”

According to company officials, St. Marys Square Business Complex plans to bring a mix of business and retail operations to complex. As part of that, Celina Tent will expand some of its production line into the former Kmart building at the complex.

“The news Celina Tent plans to expand its production into St. Marys is fantastic,” McGowan said. “They are taking over vacant space, repurposing them and bringing them back to life.”

The plans mean the shopping center will now be under local control. The previous owners have been located out-of-state for the past several years.

“Having the plaza under local control is a benefit not only to the city but the tenants as well,” Manager of Industrial and Community Development Michael Burkholder said. “A local face means they will take pride in the facility and we are thrilled with the commitment to investing in our city.”

The addition of Celina Tent at the complex also means jobs will be coming to the city.

“Any time you can add jobs to the city that is fantastic,” Burkholder said. “If you look at their history, Celina Tent is a first-rate company that is on the cutting-edge of its industry. Having them in our community is great.”

“There are a lot of positive things going on around the City of St. Marys,” McGowan said. “If you look around, you can see a lot of dirt being moved and lot of expansion taking place. This is a testament to how these companies view our city and that is great news.