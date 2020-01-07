St. Marys Resident Promoted At Wapakoneta Post

St. Marys resident and Ohio State Highway Patrol Sgt. John D. Westerfield was promoted to the rank of lieutenant on Tuesday by Col. Richard S. Fambro, patrol superintendent, during a ceremony at the Patrol’s Training Academy. Westerfield will remain in his current assignment at the Wapakoneta Post to serve as post commander.

Westerfield began his patrol career in October 1997 as a member of the 130th Academy Class. He earned his commission in May of the following year and has been assigned to the Wapakoneta Post throughout his career.

He was selected as Post Trooper of the Year three times, District Trooper of the Year twice and in 2006, he was selected as State Trooper of the Year.

In 2011, he was promoted to the rank of sergeant to serve as an assistant post commander.

Westerfield served in the United States Air Force from 1991 to 1997.

