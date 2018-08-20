St. Marys Police Investigating Explosion

The St. Marys Police Department is asking for the community's help in an investigation of an explosion Sunday night.

According to police Chief Jake Sutton, the explosion occurred at approximately 6:24 p.m. Sunday in the backyard of an abandoned home on the corner of Pear and Canal streets.

Damage was done to the surrounding homes, as pieces from the blast were scattered around the area. A window was broken in a van across the street when it was struck by a flying object.

"We're hoping that anyone with information will come forward," Sutton said. "We are offering a reward with any info that leads to a successful prosecution but we're still in the evidence gathering stage here."

Witnesses reported seeing two to three males leaving the scene after the explosion.

The chief also reported that one person was injured in the blast. The victim was sitting outside when they were struck by shrapnel more than 200 feet away from the suspected detonation site.

The St. Marys Police Department is being assisted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, the Auglaize County Sheriff's Office and the St. Marys Fire Department.