St. Marys Police Investigate Homicide

The St. Marys Police Department and St. Marys EMS responded to an emergency call at 204 1/2 Williams St. at 8:16 p.m. Wednesday night. On arrival, they found Joe Hunter, a 56-year-old St. Marys resident with a stab wound to the chest.

Hunter was transported by EMS to Joint Township District Memorial Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Officers arrested 54-year-old Karen D. Fontenot of 6732 Cooperstone Dr., Dublin and she was later booked into the Auglaize County Jail on one count of murder.

Police and Evening Leader records show that the last murder to happen in St. Marys was Sept. 8, 2010 when Gordon W. Dingle III beat Steven Casad in an alley behind the Friendly Tavern. Casad died four days later from his injuries.

No further details were available as the case is undergoing further investigation.