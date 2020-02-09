St. Marys Pegged As 2 Seed In ONU District

The St. Marys Roughriders are No. 2 and have a path for a rematch with top dog Shawnee.

The boys basketball sectional seedings were announced on Sunday, with the Roughriders (16-3) — winners of seven straight — pegged as the No. 2 seed in the Ohio Northern University District.

The Riders will play No. 5 seeded Bryan (13-6) in a Division II sectional final at 8 p.m. Feb. 28 at Paulding High School.

If St. Marys wins its first sectional title since 2014-15, the Roughriders will play the winner between Defiance (13-5) and whoever it plays between Van Wert (6-13) and Wapakoneta (6-12).

The district tournament begins March 4 at ONU.

In order for the Riders and Indians (19-0) to play each other, both schools would have to meet in a district final with Shawnee in the bottom of the bracket.

In Division IV play, Minster (12-7) is the No. 3 seed in the Wapakoneta District and will play the winner between No. 5 Upper Scioto Valley (13-6) and No. 10 Spencerville (6-13) in a sectional final at 6:15 p.m. Feb. 28 at Coldwater High School.

In the top of the bracket, New Bremen (9-10), the No. 8 seed, will play No. 6-seeded Ridgemont (13-6) in a sectional semifinal at 6:15 p.m. Feb. 26 and No. 11 seeded New Knoxville (2-17) will play No. 7 St. Henry (10-9) in the late game at 8 p.m.

Winners of those games will play each other in a sectional final at 8 p.m. Feb. 28. Both games will be played at St. Marys Memorial High School.