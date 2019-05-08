St. Marys Passes Property Tax Renewal

St. Marys voters handedly supported the renewal of a five-year 5.92-mill emergency levy for St. Marys City Schools District in Tuesday’s primary election.

Yes votes were 1,150 to 671 (63.15% to 36.85%), allowing the district to collect roughly $1,838,898 in operating funds. In January, the St. Marys Board of Education agreed that it will be asking voters to renew an emergency property tax that has been in place since 2004.

An owner of a $100,000 home will pay $207 a year with this tax, however, renewing the emergency levy also grants taxpayers access to the homestead rollback tax credit offered by the state. With the credit, the state pays up to 12.5% of each homeowner’s tax for all renewed levies.

However, it stays in place on emergency levies that are renewed. Ohio’s Homestead Rollback reduces the taxes levied against residential property by 10% to 12.5% thus reducing the property tax paid by the homeowner. The state of Ohio then reimburses the school district for this amount. If the current emergency operating levy was not renewed, the district and the citizens of St. Marys would have lost the rollback money from the state with no chance to get it back.

Last year, voters approved a 1% earned income tax levy to bring the district out of deficit spending and allow it to continue operating with its current offerings. The levy was renewed in 2009 and again in 2014 and was set to expire at the end of this year.

A neighboring school district however, was not as lucky with Tuesday’s results.

Wapakoneta School District’s levy was voted down by 613 to 465 (56.86% to 43.14%). The district asked voters to approve a five-year, 1-mil levy, estimated to bring in an additional $400,000 to allow district officials to spend those new dollars strictly for student safety and mental health.