St. Marys Overcomes Another Early Deficit

Another early double-digit deficit ends in a Roughriders’ win.

After Clayton Drummond’s pin to open Thursday’s Western Buckeye League wrestling meet against Shawnee, the Riders fell into a 21-6 hole, before rallying off wins in six of the final nine wight class matches for a 48-28 victory at Memorial High School.

In last week’s home-opening win against Van Wert, the Roughriders (3-1 WBL) were down 15-0 after the first three matches, but rebounded by scoring the next 51 points to secure the win. Thursday was a near carbon copy of last week’s meet.

Thursday’s match began with Drummond taking care of Shawnee’s Vincent Ruscio with a pin in 1:05 in the 120-pound weight class after already building an 11-3 lead on the Indians’ senior.

St. Marys then suffered losses in the 126-pound class when Allie Springer was pinned by Krisshna Nongkhom in 1:55, followed by Garret Donovan (132) losing by a major decision, 12-0, to Mason Aldlesh.

A void at the 138-pound class, and a loss in the 145-pound match when Zach Spicer lost 15-0 to Trent Fairburn, handed Shawnee a 21- 6 lead.

The Roughriders began to craw back with Gavin Ward’s 55 second pin of Shawnee’s Kevin Kohlhorst in the 153-pound match, followed by a Tammy Mabry win via void at 160 pounds to pull the Riders within three, 21-18.

Noah Vogel (170) could not keep up with last season’s WBL champion in Clay Adlesh as the senior lost 7-3 to extend the Indians’ lead to six, but the Roughriders regained the lead, 30-24, since the opening match with back-to-back voids at 182 pounds (Mason Saeler) and 195 pounds (Stash Patterson).

With four matches remaining and two voids in the final two matches, the Roughriders were in cruise control.

Logan Knous (220) dropped his match to Shawnee’s Joey Hale, 13-1, but that only gave the Indians four points to trail 30-28 with three matches left, before senior Nicholas Myers finished off Shawnee with a pin in 1:45 of Eli Shelton to give St. Marys a 36-28 lead and eventually the victory.

Trevor and Tyler Hisey also won their matches to end the meet on Thursday via voids.