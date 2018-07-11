St. Marys Names Adam Graves As Next Baseball Head Coach

One former player turned head coach will be replaced with another former player now turning head coach for the St. Marys baseball program.

In less than two months after former head coach Jeff Dieringer resigned, the Roughriders picked their next coach in Adam Graves.

Graves, an assistant on Dieringer's staff since 2016 and a junior varsity coach in 2015, was hired as the new head coach during Wednesday's St. Marys Board of Education meeting at Memorial High School. Speculation had swirled before, however, that Graves would be the Roughriders' next head coach.

"I'm super excited," he said. "It was something I was looking forward to when I get into teaching and especially to get my first head coaching opportunity in St. Marys means a ton for me."

As a player, Graves has his named stamped throughout the St. Marys baseball records.

Graves is third with six home runs in a season, which happened in 2000 and during that season, the St. Marys native racked up a .848 slugging percentage, third-best all-time in a season. In 2001, which was his senior season, Graves had a .737 batting average with runners in scoring position — fourth-best all-time in a season — and he also walked 39 times and had an on-base percentage of .724 that season — both statistics still holding as the best in a single season in program history.

He did this all while batting .561 — second-best all-time in a season — as he helped lead the Roughriders to a Western Buckeye League championship that year. Graves attended Memorial High School from 1998-2001 and earned All-WBL honorable mention as a sophomore, first-team as a junior and Co-Player of the Year as a a senior.

Graves, who teaches sixth and seventh-grade social studies, had served as Dieringer's first base coach the last three seasons and will continue what Dieringer started when he arrived in 2014.

"I want to make us a consistent WBL higher-end of the league team," he added.

Married with two younger boys, Graves said he came back to St. Marys to teach four years ago after a stint as a teacher at Whitmer High School.

"It was just time to come back to a small town like St. Marys," he concluded.

Graves will replace a fellow high school baseball player in Dieringer, who, in his first season as Riders’ varsity coach, helped lead St. Marys to a 20-6 record overall and 7-2 clip in the WBL and him his second year, the Roughriders claimed their first WBL title in 14 seasons with a 8-1 WBL record — 17-6 overall — for a co-title.

Since then, St. Marys went 25-39 overall and 11-16 in the WBL. Dieringer left with a 62-51 overall record and 26-19 in the league.

Dieringer’s departure marked the fourth head coaching change in a calendar year for St. Marys athletics.

The Roughriders also had changes in boys and girls soccer and volleyball — which have all since been filled.