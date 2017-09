Pictured is the MHS Homecoming Court. Front row, from left, are Jacqlyn Mines, Natalie Ginter, Leah Strand, Alli Schlosser, Ryleigh Young, Lindsey Clausing. Back row, from left, are Adam Mielke, Brad Eberle, Luke Vondrell, Bryce Barker, Mitchell Pendleton, Michael Franklin.

Read more about how MHS is celebrating Homecoming this week in the Sept. 26th edition of The Evening Leader.