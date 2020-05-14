St. Marys Library Launches New Website

The St. Marys Community Public Library has a sleek new online presence. Bookmark the library at Smcpl.org to access library account, the library's catalog, research databases, online technology classes and more 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Curbside pickup of library materials and of items printed from home is available at the library while the building remains closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Three reserved pickup spaces are available at 140 S. Chestnut St. in front of the former library entrance. Patrons are encouraged to call the library or go online to smcpl.org/curbside to schedule a time to pick up their items or print jobs.

To print from home, download and use the free Princh app on a phone or tablet, or go online at Print.Princh.com. Select printer code: 102297 for black and white copies (.10 cents each) or 102298 for color copies (.50 cents each).

Pay for copies in advance using a credit/debit card or PayPal.

The library's hours for these services are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday throughThursday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. During these hours, staff is available to answer patrons' reference questions, as well.

The St. Marys Community Public Library may be reached at (419) 394-7471 or StMarysHelp@seolibraries.org. The library is also online at Smcpl.org and on Facebook. Patrons can also follow the library on Facebook for all the latest news on our services and plans for reopening.