St. Marys Graduate Deployed To Middle East

With tensions rising in Iraq, 3,000 American troops are being deployed to the Middle East after thousands of people stormed the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad and following an American airstrike that killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of the military's elite Quds force, earlier this week.

Of those American soldiers being sent to the region is a St. Marys Memorial High School graduate.

A 2016 graduate, was deployed Saturday as part of the Immediate Response Force (IRF) of the 82nd Airborne Division stationed at Fort Bragg in Fayetteville, North Carolina — a military installation of the United States Army — as part of the recent troop deployment in response to rising tensions with Iran and proxy militants in Iraq and Syria.

He previously earned his combat infantry badge on a nine-month deployment to Afghanistan in 2017.