St. Marys Finishes Second In WBL All Sports Trophy

St. Marys fell just short.

With the completion of the 2018-19 sports season, the Western Buckeye League announced Friday that the Shawnee Indians are this year's winner of the league's All Sports Trophy.

Shawnee claimed the top spot with a total of 142.5 points, while St. Marys placed second with 139.5. The Indians won two WBL team titles in girls tennis and boys swimming while garnering a majority of its points from six runner-up positions in boys and girls soccer, girls cross-country, boys golf, boys basketball and girls track and field.

St. Marys claimed four outright WBL crowns in girls soccer, boys golf, boys and girls bowling shared one title in football. St. Marys has also had two runner-up finishes in girls tennis in the fall, boys swimming and wrestling in the in the winter season and a third-place finish in boys tennis in the spring.

St. Marys has not won the trophy since the 1975-1976 school year and has won it just three times — the other years being 1971-72 and 1974-75.

Points are awarded for each sport according to the conference standings.

First place is awarded 10 points, second is nine points, third is eight points and so on.

Only one point separated the third- fourth- and fifth-place finishers.

Wapakoneta was third with 129.5 points, followed by Ottawa-Glandorf with 129 points and Defiance with 128.5 points.

Other schools winning or sharing individual team titles were Celina in softball, Kenton in boys soccer and Van Wert in baseball.