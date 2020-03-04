St. Marys FFA Enjoys Success

In the FFA world, the top five teams in any contest get a banner from the state. And the goal for the St. Marys FFA is to win one banner every year.

This year, they have three with a potential fourth in the works.

“It’s been an incredible year,” FFA Adviser Lucy Bambauer said.

The most recent feather in the cap of a program threatened to be cut during the 2018 school year was its farm business management team taking first place out of 90 teams. And St. Marys won big.

Earning 797 points from the team’s online tests taken on Feb. 25, St. Marys was 85 points ahead of second place. The next highest local team was seventh-place Coldwater, earning 643 points.

To earn this high score, students had to answer a 90 question test with 50 questions pertaining to general knowledge — vocabulary, risk management and basic farm operations — and 40 questions that tested the student’s problem solving skills.

Four St. Marys students tested in the top 15 out of 800 participants.

“It was a cool feeling to see that we won,” said second-place finisher Luke Schloemer. “It was a little nerve wracking at first because we didn’t know how good we were doing.”

In addition to team success, several individual FFA members have earned accolades from the state.

Five students (Kirra Albritton, Kennedi Burd, Carter Liette, Schloemer and Reese Sweigart) have earned their State FFA Degrees, two (Cody Lochard and Laura Wilker) earned American Degrees — the highest award available in FFA — and two students (Alexandria Ott and Riley Sweigart) are state proficiency award finalists.

“The state degree is the highest degree that an FFA member can get from the state and it is given to roughly the top 2% of Ohio's FFA members,” Bambauer explained. “I’m really proud of all these kids and the good, hard work that they do every day for their chapter, their school and their community.”