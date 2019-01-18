St. Marys Fends Off Wildcats

When St. Marys needed a basket, it found a way.

The Roughriders overcame two deficits and fended off Kenton in the final 5:27 to come away with a 41-36 Western Buckeye League victory on Thursday night.

The Roughriders (6-8, 3-2 WBL) girls may never be a juggernaut of an offense — they have not been able to show that all season — but they play good defense and make the shots that they need to win games.

And Thursday was a prime example of that.

St. Marys trailed by as much as 14-6 with 6:57 remaining in the second quarter on 4-of-15 shooting from the floor, but the Roughriders finished the first half on a 14-4 advantage in the final 6:00 — highlighted by a 3-pointer from Lauren Cisco that gave St. Marys a 19-18 lead with 1:00 left.

Kenton rallied again in the third quarter with a 6-0 run to regain the lead, 26-25 with 2:41 remaining in the third quarter before the Roughriders ended the quarter on a 6-0 run with baskets from Haley Felver, Kendall Dieringer and Cisco to lead 31-26 heading into the fourth quarter.

Kenton closed the deficit to three, but could not overcome Cisco’s two 3-pointers that pushed the lead to 37-30 with 4:25 left in regulation.

The Wildcats trailed 38-36 with 2:54 remaining but Kenton missed its final five shots from the floor and suffered a costly turnover when Lindsey Smith was called for a travel with 1:14 left before the sophomore missed an open 3-pointer that was rebounded by Carly Caywood that sealed the game.

With the win on Thursday, the Roughriders are winners in five of their last eight games and have won three straight WBL games, but if St. Marys can continue to rely on its tenacious defense and situational offense, this team could make a run down the stretch.

“We started the season out rough and we knew it would be, but we also knew that we had a good chance to win some of those games,” Roughriders coach Jon Burke said. “We played those tough teams very well and I don’t even think we know what our potential is. We know we can be a pretty good team and we have some tough games coming up, but we want to prove ourselves rather or not we are ready for February and that is what we have to prove because we think we are a team that can make a run in the tournament.”