St. Marys EMS Receives New Ambulance

It's big, red and ready to save lives.

The newest addition to the St. Marys Fire Department — a 2018 F-550 Ford chassis that will replace the department’s 2003 Ford E-450 — arrived from Horton Emergency Vehicles late Thursday morning.

The new ambulance, identified as Medic 7, is the first of the city's three ambulances to be made by Horton and implements some added safety features.

The safety features were a big deciding factor in selecting a company to make the new ambulance, St. Marys Fire Chief Doug Ayers said. The city had narrowed the choice in companies down to two; Horton, out of Grove City, and Braun Ambulances in Van Wert.

"They both build good units right here in Ohio, I just felt that Horton was a little bit better," Ayers said.

The other two ambulances — Medic 8 and Medic 9 — were made by McCoy-Miller out of Orlando, Florida.

Adding to the benefits of safety, Medic 7 will feature an advanced GPS system, allowing first responders to confidently go to every corner of the department's coverage area.

Another added bonus for the paramedics is the size of Medic 7. The new patient compartment is slightly larger than the McCoy-Miller ambulances, allowing the crew extra space to work on patients and store more life-saving equipment.

Though the added comfort is a plus, Ayers again noted the extensive safety features that are designed to save the men who are more focused on their patient than themselves.

The added safety means added cost for the vehicle — made possible by the .5 percent city income tax residents voted for. The ambulance cost the city $236,000 including extra lights, equipment bays and safety features. The decision to work with Horton meant a slightly higher bill — approximately $2,000 more — but it was well worth the investment in the eyes of the chief.

The ambulance is expected to be fully stocked and operational in about seven to 10 days, at which time it will become the city's workhorse.