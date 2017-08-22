St. Marys' Elston Receives Promotion At Notre Dame

St. Marys graduate Mike Elston has been promoted as associated head coach of the Notre Dame Irish football team, an announcement made by head coach Brian Kelly after an inter-squad scrimmage.

Elston has been the recruiting coordinator and defensive line coach for the Fighting Irish. Brian Polian will replace Elston at his recruiting coordinator position, but Elston will remain as the team's defensive line coach.

Elston has had a long career in coaching since his playing career ended as a linebacker at Michigan.

His resume as a coach includes stops at Michigan and Eastern Michigan prior to joining Kelly's staff at Central Michigan and Cincinnati and eventually at Notre Dame.

Elston — who was a running back during the St. Marys Roughriders 1992 state championship season — is entering his eighth year at Notre Dame.

Elston us married to Beth (Broyles) — also of St. Marys — and they both have three daughters, Olivia, 12, Sophia, nine and Isabella, seven.



Elston is also the son of Nancy and the late John Elston.