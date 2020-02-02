St. Marys Earns 4 Seed In Sectional Draw

They didn't get the No. 3 seed they were hoping for, but the Roughriders still liked the way the district shaped out.

St. Marys earned the No. 4 seed in the Paulding District for Division II play as sectional seedings for girls basketball were announced across the state on Sunday.

As the No. 4 seed, the Roughriders (14-4) will get a sectional semifinal bye and play the winner between Defiance (9-7) and Elida (9-9) at 2:45 p.m. Feb. 22 at Spencerville High School. The Riders defeated Elida 48-28 on Thursday and lost to Defiance in the third game of the season 41-34.

If the Roughriders win their third straight sectional championship, they could face a rematch with Bath (17-2) in a district semifinal at 8 p.m. Feb. 27 at Paulding High School.

St. Marys and Bath will play each other this Thursday in a Western Buckeye League match.

It is the second straight season the Roughriders have been the No. 4 seed in the postseason, leading to the Roughriders take a bye and beating Shawnee in a sectional final. St. Marys are currently riding an 11-game win streak and will host St. Henry (12-7) on Tuesday.

The Division IV seedings were also announced on Sunday, with Minster earning the No. 3 seed and New Knoxville getting the No. 4 seed.

The Wildcats (15-3) will have a bye in the semifinal round of the Wapakoneta District and will play the winner between No. 8 Ridgemont (6-11) and No. 9 Parkway (5-12) for a sectional title 6:15 p.m. Feb. 22 at St. Marys Memorial High School.

If both Minster and No. 2-seeded Marion Local (16-3) win out in the sectional tournament, there could be a rematch in a district semifinal between the two teams. That game would be 6:15 p.m. Feb. 27 at Wapakoneta High School.

The Flyers beat the Wildcats 33-32 on Jan. 16.

The Rangers (12-6) are the No. 4 seed in the district and will play No. 10 Ada (6-13) in a sectional semifinal at 6:15 p.m. Feb. 19 at Bath High School. The winner of that game will play the winner between No. 6-seeded New Bremen (11-7) and No. 12 Hardin Northern (6-13) — scheduled for 8 p.m. Feb. 19 — at 8 p.m. Feb. 22 at Bath.

Fort Recovery (13-4) is the top-seeded team in the district.

The boys sectional seedings will be announced next Sunday.