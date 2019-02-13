St. Marys Contending For WBL's All Sports Trophy

After garnering five Western Buckeye League titles and finishing runners-up in two other sports, St. Marys athletics are in serious contention for something the school has not won in more than four decades.

Research done by The Evening Leader shows that St. Marys is currently in second place with 92.5 unofficial points for the WBL All Sports Trophy. St. Marys has not won the trophy since the 1975-1976 school year and has won it just three times — the other years being 1971-72 and 1974-75.

Rival school Celina leads the WBL with 16 all sports trophies, followed by Defiance with 10, Shawnee with eight, Wapakoneta with six and Elida with four. Wapakoneta has won four of its six in the last four years.

The 2018-19 school year has been the most successful year in recent history for St. Marys athletics.

During the fall sports season, the school won league titles in girls soccer, boys golf and football (shared) and so far this winter season, Roughriders teams have won two titles in girls and boys bowling.

St. Marys has also had two runner-up finishes in girls tennis in the fall and boys swimming — the highest finish for the program in its history — in the winter season.

And despite all of that success, St. Marys is currently not in the lead for the all sports trophy.

According to research, Shawnee leads the league with 96 points, unofficially — with its worst finish coming in football with its tied for seventh-place spot. St. Marys, however, is right behind the Indians with 92.5 points, Ottawa-Glandorf is next with 79.5 points followed by Wapakoneta with 78 points. Defiance is next with 65.5 points and Celina has 63.5. All numbers are unofficial because it is unknown how the league scores for schools who are tied in the standings who did not finish in first place.

These points include all of the fall sports and all of the winter sports except for boys and girls basketball and wrestling since those sports have not concluded yet. Girls basketball concludes Thursday and wrestling’s regular season is over Saturday.

A school receives 10 points for finishing in first place in any given sport, followed by nine points from the second-place school, eight points for a third-place school and so on. If teams tie in the standings — for example St. Marys and Wapakoneta both tying for first place in the football standings this past fall — they would receive .5 points. So St. Marys and Wapakoneta both earned 9.5 points.