St. Marys Business Complex Honored With Award

St. Marys Business Complex, the private group who purchased the St. Marys Square a couple of years ago, received Efficiency Smart’s Ambassador of Energy Efficiency award on Tuesday.

The award presented to the company was in recognition of its commitment and innovation in reducing energy use, which was demonstrated by its successful implementation of energy-efficient measures in St. Marys, Ohio.

Efficiency Smart Key Account Manager Joey Boston, Director of Public Service and Safety Greg Foxhoven, Vice President of St. Marys Business Complex, LCC Janice Grieshop and Manager of Industrial and Community Development were present for the award and small presentation inside Grieshop's business and the main artery of the St. Marys Square, Celina Tent.

The Grieshop family purchased St. Marys Business Complex in 2018.

“St. Marys Business Complex and Celina Tent were very pleased to learn of Efficiency Smart’s services and the benefits of implementing energy-efficient products,” Grieshop added. “Joey Boston and the team at Efficiency Smart were very easy to work with and eager to help with completing our project.”

Soon after, Grieshop worked with Efficiency Smart to upgrade parking lot lights, exterior wall pack lights and changing lightbulbs to LEDs throughout the business complex. The company is expected to save 105,100 kilowatt-hours (kWh) of energy annually, $9,700 annually and $142,700 over the lifetime of the installed lights.

Multiple tenants at St. Marys Business Complex have since worked with Efficiency Smart on energy efficiency upgrades of their own. This includes a large LED lighting project at Celina Tent.

“Congratulations to St. Marys Business Complex and the Grieshop family,” Burkholder said. “The Grieshops invested in our community and have shown a great commitment in making energy efficiency improvements at their facilities. We are proud to offer services through Efficiency Smart that can help businesses and residents reduce electric use and save money."

St. Marys Business Complex worked with an Efficiency Smart energy consultant and account manager for technical project assistance and to verify savings potential. These resources were made possible through a partnership between Efficiency Smart and the city of St. Marys, designed to save the city's Municipal Electric System customers money through energy efficiency.

“We are delighted to recognize St. Marys Business Complex for making energy-efficient upgrades,” said Sean Clement, director of Efficiency Smart. “These projects showcase its vision and commitment to reducing energy use and saving money, and the company will enjoy the benefits of energy efficiency for years to come.”

The Ambassador of Energy Efficiency award recognizes entities that have completed substantial energy efficiency projects. To be considered for the award, organizations must be an electric customer of a utility that partners with Efficiency Smart and complete a project that results in significant energy savings for the community.

St. Marys Business Complex is the 40th recipient of the Ambassador of Energy Efficiency award since its inception in 2013 and is the third organization in St. Marys to be honored with the award. Continental in St. Marys was honored in 2016 in which it saved 348,000 kilowatt hours (kWh) of energy annually and $341,500 over the lifetime of the installed products and the St. Marys Foundry was honored in 2013 as it was expected to save 238 megawatt hours of energy each year, $16,100 annually and $241,000 over the lifetime of the installed equipment. In addition, the net cost of the project was reduced by $11,500 as a result of incentives from Energy Smart.

More information about the services and financial incentives available to City of St. Marys Municipal Electric System customers through Efficiency Smart can be found at Efficiencysmart.org/st-marys-ohio, or by calling 877-889-3777.

Efficiency Smart helps residents, businesses and communities use less energy and save money through energy efficiency services. Since its launch in 2011, it has served more than 60 communities in multiple states. Efficiency Smart was established by American Municipal Power for the benefit of its member communities. It is administered under contract with VEIC. Operations are based in Columbus.