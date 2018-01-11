St. Marys BoE Announces Coach Hirings

The St. Marys Board of Education announced the hirings of two coaches in the Roughriders soccer programs on Wednesday.

Taking over for the boys is Josh Hertenstein and hired to run the girls team is Nick Wilson.

Hertenstein — who coached the boys team from 2008-10, according to the school’s athletics website — is taking over for 21-year coach Dave Ring, who retired from his position after the conclusion of the 2017 fall season. Hertsenstein’s coaching record from 2008-10 was 24-23-4 overall.

Wilson is taking over the Josh’s brother, Seth Hertenstein, who resigned from his position after the conclusion of the girls soccer season. Hertenstein finished with a record of 26-27-3 overall and 11-13-7 in Western

Buckeye League play. Wilson served as an assistant under Seth Hertenstein and has been with the program since 2013 — according to the school’s athletics website.

Hertenstein will remain as the Roughriders boys tennis coach this coming spring.