St. Marys Awarded FEMA Flood Mitigation Grant

The city of St. Marys has been awarded a grant to help fund the razing of properties that have been affected by previous floods.

During Monday’s city council meeting held via teleconference, Director of Public Service and Safety Greg Foxhoven said the city was notified in March that it was awarded a grant as part of the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Hazardous Mitigation Grant Program to help relocate properties away from flood-prone areas located in the southwest portion of the city.

The amount of the grant is $2,052,652.

Phase I of the buyback program involves 16 properties made up of the north side of McClain Street, six properties on the south side of McClain and three properties on the east side of Hackney Street and Foxhoven said that is the phase that is funded and the phase the city will move forward with.

Foxhoven said the city moved off from the original grant of FEMA paying 75% and the city paying 25% of the costs and applied for a new grant where 87.5% of costs are paid for by FEMA and 12.5% that the city would pay, which Foxhoven added is a better deal for the city.

Costs the city would have to match would include appraisals, closing costs, project management, structure demolition and property restoration.

Foxhoven added the city’s match equates to $257,000 — which includes approximately $150,000 of cash from the city, costs for equipment use and labor — and it is the city’s responsibility to raze the structures if homeowners agree to the appraisal and to be relocated.

Council passed, under suspension of the rules, Resolution 2020-08, designating Foxhoven as the project manager and person responsible for implementing the FEMA Hazard Mitigation Grant on behalf of the city.

In a story written about the program in a November edition of The Evening Leader, relocation assistance is available for those who decide to sell their homes, as long as they meet FEMA’s criteria. If there is a renter in a structure, there is a similar type of program that will ask for renter’s assistance, which will provide relocation costs for a period of time.

Foxhoven said in that November article that the plan is to have the properties appraised and — if those 16 homeowners opt to stay in the program — eventually have them relocated, raze the structures and make the land free space and a part of Larkin Park. Foxhoven added that once the project is complete, nothing can be built there again.