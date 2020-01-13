St. Marys Announces Time Changes For Basketball Games

Pre-sale tickets for Friday's Western Buckeye League boys basketball game at No. 8 Shawnee are now available at the Memorial High School office.

Tickets for students is $4 and $6 for adults. Tickets at the gate are $7.

Times for a couple of boys basketball games have also been changed.

The Roughriders' home match against Coldwater on Saturday with have a 4 p.m. start time instead of 6 p.m. Varsity will follow approximately around 5:30 p.m.

The Roughriders Feb. 15 home game against Toledo Scott will have a 4:30 p.m. junior varsity start time.

Check out RoughriderSports.net for start times of boys basketball and all St. Marys sporting events.

Games are subject to change.