Splash Pad To Open Monday

A date for the grand opening of the splash pad at the High Street shelter house was announced during Monday’s St. Marys City Council meeting.

Director of Public Service and Safety Greg Foxhoven told councilors that despite a delay and a recent “hiccup,” the splash pad will be ready to open as early as June 15, weather permitting. A time for the grand opening was announced Tuesday morning and is set for 12:30 p.m.

Foxhoven said the delay was caused from the city wanting sod put around the outside of the splash pad and the hiccup was because of a part that he believed has since been taken care of.

The grand opening will feature Kristy Guy’s then-fourth-grade students who thought up the idea for a school project. Students from that class would be entering the seventh grade. Donors of the $340,000 project will also be honored with permanent signage and students from Guy’s class have also written “thank you” cards.

Foxhoven added that social distancing measures would take place for the grand opening.

Work on the splash pad began March 5, after a short delay to wait on materials and supplies to arrive, when the city received parts the water supply line infrastructure before the coronavirus pandemic arrived. The city was approved for $100,000 from the state’s capital budget last year to help pay for the splash pad, but the project had to be done by the summer. That timeline was jeopardized because of the coronavirus, but the city was granted a year extension. The extension, in writing, gives the city until June 2021 to complete the project and submit all invoices up to $100,000.

Foxhoven told councilors that a city employee will be stationed at the pad for the first couple of days to make sure mechanical issues do not develop while the pad is in use.

As for using the splash pad with Gov. Mike DeWine’s guidelines in place, Foxhoven added that while it is going to be difficult to make sure people are practicing social distancing and following other guidelines, the city is putting its faith in citizens to follow the guidelines.

“We will do our level best to make sure it is an enjoyable environment and a safe environment,” Foxhoven said. “I’m not going to tell you that we are going to have an employee run out there to make sure people are not too close because I don’t think it will be practical, but we will make sure that it is safe and that people are mindful of the governor’s guidelines.”

Once the pad is open, hours will be 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. and will remain open through Labor Day weekend.