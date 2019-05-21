Spencer, Trogdlon Brothers, T. Fisher Named All-WBL

The Western Buckeye League announced its all-league team for baseball on Tuesday and a handful of St. Marys players made the list.

Henry Spencer and Dylan Trogdlon were named the league’s second-team selections, while Trey Fisher was a third-team selection and Braeden Trogdlon was named to the league’s honorable mention team.

Spencer was St. Marys’ ace and Opening Day starter this season. The junior was 2-2 in seven starts, pitching in 39 and one-third innings where he struck out 49 and walked 19 with a 3.03 ERA. Against the WBL, Spencer’s ERA dropped to 2.08. As the Riders’ leadoff hitter, Spencer batted .226 with six RBIs and 15 runs scored.

In his first season at the varsity level, Dylan Trogdlon batted .333 in 63 at-bats with nine RBIs and 11 runs scored. He led the team in triples with three and he was third on the team in doubles with four.

Fisher led the Roughriders with 23 base hits and 11 doubles while finishing second in RBIs with 17 and runs scored with 13. The junior catcher batted .307 with an .870 OPS. Also in his first varsity season, Braeden Trogdlon batted .266 with an OPS of .700 and scored eight times. On the mound, the sophomore was 3-1 in three starts, seven appearances, pitched 20 and two-third innings and had an ERA of 3.39. Against the league, however, Trogdlon was lights out. He had a spotless 0.00 ERA and allowed just six hits in 10 innings.

The Roughriders (8-14, 5-4 WBL) finished above .500 in the league this season for the first time since the program won the WBL in 2015.

Elida’s Noah Adcock was named the WBL’s Player of the Year and Van Wert’s Charlie Witten and Defiance’s Tom Held were named the WBL’s Co-Coaches of the Year.