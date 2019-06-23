Something For Everyone: St. Marys Farmers’ Market Offers Wide Variety

Fresh and homemade goods are something stores across the country are leaning toward. Luckily, there’s a group of people making goods available every Saturday, right here in St. Marys.

The St. Marys Farmers’ Market offers a wide variety of items from vegetables to walking sticks to honey. Just behind Dave’s Barbecue on Celina Road is a set of stalls that allow the market to be held, rain or shine, as it has for the last several years.

“We used to be out at the covered bridge in Memorial Park for a few years before we came here,” said Ruth Ramsey, one of the vendors at the market. “We’ve been here on [state Route] 703 for the last five or so years.”

Ramsey offers a variety of homemade breads — including lemon poppyseed, banana peach, rosemary yeast and cinnamon flavors — as well as crocheted sweaters for Barbie dolls. For her, it’s a way to get outside and enjoy the outdoors as well as the community that comes to the market.

“We get a lot of repeat customers but that’s OK because then you get to know them well,” she said. “It’s just fun to get out here and do this. I like to bake and this is a good way for me to not eat it all.”

Sharing an area with Ramsey is Pam Wendel, who has several savory items for sale. Wendel has made cookies, popcorn and trail mix for years and this year added two flavors of smoked peanuts — hickory and applewood — to her list of treats. With the help of her husband and his smoker, Wendel smokes batches of peanuts for about two hours until the shells take on a light, toasted brown color.

“It was just something new I wanted to try,” she explained as the inspiration.

While the recommendation for the farmers’ market is that items must be homemade or homegrown, an exception was made for the sale of Amazing Grace Golf Balls. The balls can be found on the end of Donna Graham’s booth and have their own special back story.

“These balls were all recovered for a man who lives in Celina named Brett Mosier,” Graham explained. “He is wheelchair bound so he works on cleaning these balls up and reselling them as his work. He calls them Amazing Grace Golf Balls because ‘they once were lost, but now they are found,’ just like it says in the Bible.

“So because of the special background of these balls, I can sell them here.”

The St. Marys Farmers’ Market is open from 9 a.m. to noon every Saturday.

