Soccer, Volleyball Seedings Released

Sectional seedings were announced for boys and girls soccer and volleyball on Sunday afternoon.

In girls soccer, the St. Marys Roughriders (8-4-1) are in a good spot in the Division II postseason as the No. 2 seed and bye in the sectional semifinal round in the Elida District. Shawnee (12-2-1) is the district’s No. 1 seed.

With the semifinal bye, the Roughriders will play the winner of the Kenton (8-6-1) vs. Upper Sandusky (6-8-1) game at 5 p.m. Oct. 18 at Roughrider Field. St. Marys has not advanced to the district tournament since 2013.

The Roughriders boys soccer team is seeded third behind Shawnee (10-2-1) and Kenton (11-0-1) in the Elida District.

St. Marys (9-3-1) will not get a bye, but will host Van Wert (3-8-1) at 5 p.m. Oct. 15. The winner of that sectional semifinal will host No. 5 seed Elida (8-5-1), 5 p.m. Oct. 17. The Rider defeated the Bulldogs 1-0 on Sept. 20.

In Division III play of the Kalida District, New Knoxville (5-6-2) will play against Temple Christian (6-6-3) at 5 p.m. Oct. 15 in Lima. The winner of that game will play at Lima Central Catholic (4-7-1) at 5 p.m. Oct. 17.

In Division IV volleyball, New Bremen (18-2) — the No. 2 — seed in the Van Wert District will open sectional play with a bye, waiting for the winner of Minster (9-8) vs. Delphos St. John’s (3-16). The Wildcats will host the Blue Jays in a sectional semifinal at 5:30 p.m., Oct. 16. New Bremen will host the winner at 7 p.m. Oct. 20.

New Knoxville (12-7) will host Waynesfield-Goshen (3-16) in a sectional semifinal at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 16. The winner will play at Fort Recovery in a sectional final at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 18.

In Division II play, St. Marys (5-14) will play at Van Wert (13-6) in a sectional semifinal at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 16 with the winner of that game playing at Bryan on Oct. 18 as part of the Bluffton University District. The Cougars defeated St. Marys in three sets on Sept. 6. The Roughriders have won five straight sectional titles.