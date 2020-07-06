Snodgrass Ousted From OHSAA

In a sudden move Monday evening, the Ohio High School Athletic Association Board of Directors removed Executive Director Jerry Snodgrass from his position.

OHSSA Board of Directors President Dan Leffingwell has announced that Bob Goldring has been named interim executive director, effective immediately.

According to various news outlets and from the OHSAA’s Director of Communications Tim Stried, the departure of Snodgress was not voluntary but no additional information was being released as of Monday.

“The board of directors felt it necessary to go in a different direction with OHSAA leadership,” the OHSAA said in a statement. “We cannot go into more detail at this time.”

Goldring is serving as interim executive director in place of Snodgrass. Goldring has served as the OHSAA senior director of operations and is completing his 25th year as a member of the staff.

“I am honored by the confidence the Board has placed in me,” Goldring said. “We have a solid team of knowledgeable and dedicated professionals at the OHSAA who are committed to serving our member schools. My top priorities are to prepare for [a] return to play this fall and successfully lead the team until a permanent executive director is hired.”

During the 2015-16 school year, Goldring was also the OHSAA acting executive director from mid-March to mid-June of 2016 when Ross was on medical leave. A graduate of Orrville High School, he holds two degrees from The Ohio State University. He joined the OHSAA in the fall of 1995 as director of information services, was promoted to assistant commissioner in June 2005 and served in that role until becoming senior director of operations in August 2008.

The removal of Snodgrass follows a 31-year career in education as a teacher, coach and administrator. Snodgrass was named executive director of the association in July 2018 when then-executive director Dan Ross resigned after 14 years at the helm.

In its press release, the OHSAA said while leading the administrative functions until a permanent executive director is selected, Goldring will also work closely with state government leaders and school district administrators in developing a plan for return to play in the fall. The

“Through a collaborative effort, we look forward to Bob guiding us and, more importantly, the OHSAA providing guidance to our member schools on the anticipated re-start of interscholastic athletics this fall,” said Leffingwell, superintendent of the Noble Local Schools in Sarahsville. “He brings a solid understanding of the association’s responsibilities to serve member schools and administer sports. Bob is a proven relationship-builder who will reliably serve our member schools until the position is filled permanently.”

The change in leadership at the OHSAA is during a peculiar and unprecedented time as the state of Ohio is slowly coming out of the restrictions set forth by Gov. Mike DeWine stemming from the coronavirus pandemic. Association officials have been trying to figure out how to hold a football season this coming fall by rolling out a multitude of scenarios.

Aug. 1 is the official state date of fall sports practice.