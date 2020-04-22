Snodgrass 'Concerned' With Fall Sports Season

A day after announcing that sports spring around the state of Ohio were cancelled, Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) Executive Director Jerry Snodgrass said he was "concerned" about fall sports.

But, he is still a long away from making any decision.

Snodgrass was on a teleconference call with Ohio sports reporters on Tuesday following a press release from the OHSAA about the non-contact being in effect until at least May 3. Snodgrass said he is "concerned" about fall sports — which will now be the main focus with the cancellation of spring sports and the summer serving as an offseason. He said a rumor leaked after doing an interview in Cincinnati that fall sports were also going to be canceled, which he reiterated on Tuesday was not going to be the case.

But he praised his staff's planning efforts to prepare for the "what ifs" of the fall season. He added that he is concerned not so much about the reality of possibly canceling the season, but about planning for it."

"There is a lot of concerns about the fall," he added. "If things are shut down in the summer — we are the fourth-largest state in terms of the number of kids and schools — but we are going to have a lot of kids across the state who will not have had physical activity like they normally would.

"We have to be very concerned about the other health and safety aspect of our kids going into August and that is being ready to participate — and that's not just football but for all fall sports."

Snograss said the start date for fall sports is not so much at question but more of the end of the season with football playing until early December and on the heels of basketball, wrestling and swimming kicking off.

"I talked to a DivisionI college outside of Ohio today and they are already talking at the collegiate about shortening their conference to an eight-game schedule," Snodgrass said. "Why? Because they anticipate starting late, but narrowing down the end of the season."

That is more of the issue, Snodgrass added, with football ending in December and golf postseason turning into a crabshoot when the weather turns in October and while Ohio is used to 16 games in soccer, maybe the state goes down to 10 in 2020. Snodgrass said he does not want the OHSAA's regulations to handcuff them for what they might have to do in the fall.

Currently, the no-contact period is set for at least May 3, but that may be extended. Snodgrass said survey of school admins across the state showed roughly 95% of administrators and school leaders are supportive of the no-contact period being extended to lat least June 1

The No. 1 overriding factor about having a fall sports season or not is the health and safety concerns for everyone and he added that he did not know what the regulations on distancing or people having to wear masks were going to be. The second factor is if facilities are allowed to be open.

"I am not a huge believer that canceling everything is the right thing to do if we don't have to, but having games played without any spectators is something we actually talked about today and something that will have to be looked at."